Richard Haug

Richard E. (Dick) Haug passed away Aug. 30, 2021 at his home in Sun Lakes, Arizona at the age of 77. A memorial service will be held Oct. 29, 2021 in Sun Lakes, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler, Arizona, www.valleyofthesunfuneralhome.com, 480-895-9232.