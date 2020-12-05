Richard Lawson

Richard Dennis Lawson, 81, Stanton, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Alexius Medical Center Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CST Sunday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Minot.

Gpa Dick is survived by his four sons, Delton and Sue Lawson (Beulah), Rocky Lawson (Sawyer), Shane and Robin Lawson (Minot), and Rick and Kelly Lawson (Greeley, Colorado), his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nick, Lindsey, Brexley, and Sloane Ahlschlager, Levi, Lexi, and Kinley Lawson, Tasha, Jeremy, and Hayes Giroux, Cody and Missy Lawson, and Josh, Stacie, Caden, Cyleigh, and Joshua, Jesse, Tiffany, Olivia, and Gavin, and Blaine and Marion Lawson. Dennis is also survived by his two brothers, Roger and Dixon Lawson; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fillmore and Orphie Lawson, and brothers Jerome and Gerald Lawson.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.