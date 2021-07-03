Menu
Richard McGee II
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
21 Third Avenue SW
Minot, ND

Richard McGee II

Richard H. McGee II, retired Minot attorney, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at a Velva health care facility.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Lake Metigoshe, sons, Mitchell McGee, Minot, ND; Dr. Matthew McGee, La Crosse, Wis.; brother, Monsignor Timothy McGee, Grand Forks, ND.

Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, July 7 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot and one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church.

For full obituary information please visit www.thompsonlarson.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
21 Third Avenue SW, Minot, ND
Jul
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Minot, ND
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Minot, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
