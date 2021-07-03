Richard McGee II

Richard H. McGee II, retired Minot attorney, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at a Velva health care facility.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Lake Metigoshe, sons, Mitchell McGee, Minot, ND; Dr. Matthew McGee, La Crosse, Wis.; brother, Monsignor Timothy McGee, Grand Forks, ND.

Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, July 7 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot and one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church.

For full obituary information please visit www.thompsonlarson.com.