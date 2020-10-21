Richard Oberlander

Richard "Rick" Oberlander, 70, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Rick was born Dec. 16, 1949 to Marvin and Beverly (Nelson) Oberlander Kinzler in Bismarck. Rick grew up in Mandan until his family moved to Cleveland, where he graduated in 1967. He attended and graduated from NDSCS in Wahpeton. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and served as a company clerk in Frankfort, Germany. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Bismarck and worked with his uncles in construction.

In 1973, he met his wife Margaret Retzer and they were married Sept. 21, 1974. They had one daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Kelly, and two grandsons, Brady and Cole.

Rick worked as an electronics technician and along with his business partners owned a repair shop called AccuTech Repair. After he retired, he started driving school bus for Harlow's Bus Services. He loved all the kids on his route and according to some of the kids, he was one of the best.

Rick loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer and sports enthusiast. When his two grandsons were old enough, it was his greatest pleasure to expose them to all the things he loved doing. He was an official "team grandpa" and rarely missed any of the boys sporting events.

He had an infectious laugh and loved to share stories and jokes. He was a jack-of-all-trades and enjoyed helping others on different projects. Occasionally, you might have heard him say, "Oops!" because of the "measure once, cut twice" philosophy.

Rick will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Margaret; daughter, Andrea (Kelly) Wike, two grandsons, Brady and Cole Wike, Bismarck; mother, Beverly, Bismarck; sisters, Valarie (Vaughn) Johnson, Perth, Renae (Wayne) Ash, Sidney, Mont.; stepsisters, Chris (Herb) Burton, N.M., and Eunice (Gordon) Harring, Texas; step brothers, Dan (Mary) Kinzler, Fla., Phil (Karin) Kinzler, Idaho, and Paul (Tiffany) Kinzler, Idaho; brothers-in-law, Glenn Retzer, Ashley, Wayne (Sheri) Retzer, Williston, and Steve (Penny) Retzer, Moorhead, Minn.; seven nieces and three nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and "honorary team grandkids."

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin; stepfather, Otto "Ed" Kinzler; father- and mother-in-law, Arthur "Walter" and Hilda Retzer; and infant brother, Scott Oberlander.

