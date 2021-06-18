Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
Richard Orne
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Richard Orne

Richard "Dick" Orne, 81, of Bismarck, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at a Bismarck hospital.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dick will be deeply missed by his wife, Vonnie of 61 years; daughter, Rhonda (Will) Rutschke; granddaughters Jillian Nelson (Mike Sanford), great-grandsons, Ben and Max Nelson; granddaughter, Jennafer Vilness (Dustin Waldo); son, Mike (Amy); granddaughter, Ashley Orne (Steven Behunin); grandson, Brandon Orne (Caitlyn Barber); great-granddaughters, Mila June Orne and Skylar Barber; and sisters-in-law, Leona and Connie Orne.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vonnie , I am so sorry about Dicks passing. I only found out today. He had y The greats big and infectious smile. He was always a gentleman and treated everyone with respect. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl Martell
Friend
June 24, 2021
Dear Family, I am very sorry for the loss of such a great man. Dick, meant so much to me growing up. I can still hear his voice. He was a friend and colleague to mt Father Ed at the Fire Department for years He was also very sweet to me always with his big hugs and his smile. To us he is family. The Memory that i hold most sacred about him though is how he was there, when tradgedy struck my family with the Death of my Brother Hector. I will always be grateful and thankful for everything he did for us and my Brother during that very sad and dark time in our lives. I have no doubt in my mind that he has earned his wings already in Heaven. I am also sure my brother met him right away with open arms. My heart aches for you all right now. You will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers forever. Take care and God Bless! "I love you Dick, thank you for everything. You will be greatly missed"
DeeAnn Schiefelbein
Friend
June 19, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Dick's passing, he will be Remembered for the Big Heart he had and all the love he shared. Dick was kinda like a spare Grandpa to us growing up next door to him and Vonnie, I remember Halloween the most he seemed to always think about us and have an extra special treat waiting for us. he was always there to lend a helping hand, truly one of a kind handy man who loved his garden.
Danielle kouba
Friend
June 18, 2021
