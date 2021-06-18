Richard Orne

Richard "Dick" Orne, 81, of Bismarck, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at a Bismarck hospital.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dick will be deeply missed by his wife, Vonnie of 61 years; daughter, Rhonda (Will) Rutschke; granddaughters Jillian Nelson (Mike Sanford), great-grandsons, Ben and Max Nelson; granddaughter, Jennafer Vilness (Dustin Waldo); son, Mike (Amy); granddaughter, Ashley Orne (Steven Behunin); grandson, Brandon Orne (Caitlyn Barber); great-granddaughters, Mila June Orne and Skylar Barber; and sisters-in-law, Leona and Connie Orne.

