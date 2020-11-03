Richard Roach

Richard Roach, 64, of Rolette, passed away Oct. 30, 2020 in Bismarck surrounded by his loving family.

Rich was born June 26, 1956 to Richard and Betty (Huey) Roach in Omaha, Nebraska. He grew up in Steilacoom, Washington and graduated from Lakes High School. After graduation he joined the Air Force and served from August 1975 to August 1980. He was united in marriage to Pauline Kavlie on Sept. 24, 1983 in Glendive, Montana. They moved to Yelm, Washington and resided there until 1995. They moved to Rolette and made that their forever home. They were blessed with two children and later four grandsons.

While living in Rolette, Rich was employed with Harlow's Bus Sales and was an active volunteer for the Rolette Fire Department, Rolette Ambulance, and Rolette Wildlife Club. Rich's hobbies included motorcycles, computers, and electronics. He was also an avid gun collector. Most importantly, Rich enjoyed time with his family and had a special love for his grandsons.

Rich will be dearly missed by his loving family including his son, Jason (Suzanne) Roach of Rolette, daughter, LaDawn (Ryan) Carman of Bismarck; four grandsons Solomon, Ronin, and Eamon Roach of Rolette, and Jasper Carman of Bismarck. Rich will be missed by all of his extended family and community.

Rich was preceded in death by his mother and his loving wife, Pauline in June 2018.

There will be a time of visitation and a memory sharing service at The Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Rolette on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local volunteer firehouse in Rich's name.