Memorial services for Richard A. Rogers, 74, of Sidney, Montana, will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Faith Alliance Church, Sidney with Pastor Paul Turek officiating. Inurnment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Minot under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.

Richard was born Sept. 21, 1947 to Lyle and Laura (Hanson) Rogers in Minot. Richard was the fourth of eight children. He grew up, and attended school in Minot. Richard met the love of his life, Dorothy Shelkey when they were juniors in high school. After graduating in May of 1966, Richard and Dorothy were married Oct. 21, 1966. They had five children: Laura, Rick, Blaine, Brenda and Loren.

Richard worked various jobs including working for the North Dakota State Highway Department for 17 years. We then moved to Williston where Richard worked for our son, Rick, who owned Country Side Crafts. Richard and Dorothy enjoyed traveling to deliver the pine furniture to many cities on the West Coast and Canada. We then moved to Bismarck where he worked for Burleigh County for 11.5 years. In September of 2010, we moved to Sidney and made this our home. Richard retired in December of 2014 after working for his son, Blaine at Doorbust'n Portables & Septic Service.

Richard and Dorothy enjoyed retirement by traveling to see our kids, grandkids and other family members. Richard loved spending time at the lake. He couldn't get enough of fishing, campfires, playing cards and making wonderful memories with family and friends. His pride and joy was spending time with his grand kids and great grand kids.

In 2012 Richard started having medical problems and in 2016 Richard's health started to decline.

Richard is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 55 years; his daughter, Laura Rogers of Sidney; his sons, Rick (Barb) Rogers of Williston, and Blaine (Devra Goulart) Rogers of Sidney; his daughter, Brenda Rogers-Oddo of Williston; brother, Gary (Sherry) Rogers of Minot; sister-in-law, Belva Rogers; brother-in-law, Jim Sand; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Ashley) Stein, Shaundra Stein, Mariah Slater, Caitlin Rogers, Erica Rogers, Christine Rogers, Chelsie Rogers, Lizzie Oddo, Monte Oddo, Brian Oddo, Destiny Rogers, Sammie Brudwick, Jazmyn Rogers, Michael Rogers, Bailey Rogers, and Kaelen Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Lane Stein, Loren Rogers, Holly Rogers, Kewon McCollum, Jordyn McCollum, Makenna Stein, Riley Stein, Kadence Rogers, Ryin Rogers, Mason Denton and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Laura; in-laws, Dale & Rose Shelkey; sister, Corrine Sand; brothers, Gerald (Butch) Rogers, Lyle Rogers, Andrew Rogers, Jeffrey Rogers, and Steve Rogers; sister-in-law, Mary Rogers; son, Loren; brother-in-law, Neil Shelkey; & nephew, Rory Shelkey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sidney Health Center of the charity of your choice in his honor.