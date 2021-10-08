Rick Solberg

Richard Elliot "Rick" Solberg, 67, passed away peacefully in his home, holding his loved one's hands on Oct. 2, 2021 in Bismarck. He was a beloved family member, a hilarious friend, a caring neighbor, and a teller of jokes and stories that were (mostly) true.

Rick was born June 19, 1954 in Warren, Minnesota to Joyce and Ernest Solberg. Rick's mother married Clarence Sather when he was a toddler. One of Rick's first and most cherished memories was "finding out he was getting a new daddy." Rick treasured Clarence and spent his childhood working on the farm with him and his mother, with whom he was very close. Being the firstborn nephew, he had the pleasure of growing up with many aunts, uncles, and cousins near his age.

Rick attended school in Oslo, Minnesota. Some of his favorite memories were playing in the Oslo High School Marching Band and on the football team. He once told his children that the grading system back then was different, where D's and F's actually stood for 'delightful' and 'fantastic.' Rick graduated from high school in 1972 and attended the University of Minnesota Crookston. Rick excelled in college and earned the highest score anyone in the college had ever received on the industrial skills exam.

After attending UMN Crookston, Rick began his 46 year career with Case New Holland. His career moved him all over the country, from Minnesota, Washington, South Dakota, Montana, and eventually to North Dakota where he spent the last 25 years. Rick later received his bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Mary with honors in 1994. Rick was frequently asked to give presentations and host clinics. His incredible public speaking skills, questionable humor, and vast knowledge made him well-known and admired by his coworkers.

Rick married the love of his life Moira in December 1995. Rick and Moira met at the Mall of America, and learned shortly after marriage that you could get anything there, but not everything (or everyone) was returnable. Rick and Moira shared many hobbies together, from going to car shows, traveling the world, and hiking at their rural land. They were the envy of the neighborhood, holding hands as they went on their daily walks. Rick and Moira were blessed with two children, Kristen (Steckler) and Erica Solberg. Rick was a loving, devoted, and patient dad, on whom they could always depend upon for an immediate helping hand, a life lesson, a warm hug, or "dad" joke.

He is survived by his wife, Moira; daughters, Kristen (Brandon) Steckler, and Erica Solberg; grandchildren, Theodore (3) and Ava Steckler (1); siblings, Jean Weivoda, Mike (Lori) Sather; seven stepsisters and brothers; beloved nephews and nieces, Mark (Laura) Satek, Natalie (Kelvin) Drake, and Lauren Weivoda; and many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Clarence Sather; father, Ernest Solberg; and mother, Joyce Sather.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. in Bigwoods Lutheran Church, rural Oslo, Minn.

VISITATION: One hour prior at the church.

INTERMENT: Bigwoods Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Oslo.

CELEBRATION MEAL: To follow services, at his childhood home, the Sather Brothers Farm, just down the road from the church.

ARRANGEMENTS: DuBore Funeral Home, Warren, Minn.

