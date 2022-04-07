Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Anthony Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Robert Anthony (Tony) Anderson

BISMARCK - Robert Anthony (Tony) Anderson originally of Morristown, Tennessee, passed away on March 29, 2022, in Bismarck ND at the age of 48.

Tony was in the food service industry and had held several positions from Atlanta, GA, Las Vegas NV and Bismarck ND. He had a big heart and never met a stranger. From dozens of his friends and coworkers in Bismarck he was the very best at what he did.

A memorial service and interment will be held at a date to be announced in the Morristown Tennessee area. Tony will be missed by all who knew him.

Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com where you can sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.