Robert Anthony (Tony) Anderson

BISMARCK - Robert Anthony (Tony) Anderson originally of Morristown, Tennessee, passed away on March 29, 2022, in Bismarck ND at the age of 48.

Tony was in the food service industry and had held several positions from Atlanta, GA, Las Vegas NV and Bismarck ND. He had a big heart and never met a stranger. From dozens of his friends and coworkers in Bismarck he was the very best at what he did.

A memorial service and interment will be held at a date to be announced in the Morristown Tennessee area. Tony will be missed by all who knew him.

