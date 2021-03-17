Robert Glasser

Funeral Mass for Robert (Bob) Glasser, 68, of Glen Ullin, will be held 11 a.m. CDT Thursday, March 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin with Father Jeff Zwack celebrating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Bob's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m.

Bob passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home in Glen Ullin.

