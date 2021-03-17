Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Glasser
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W
Dickinson, ND

Robert Glasser

Funeral Mass for Robert (Bob) Glasser, 68, of Glen Ullin, will be held 11 a.m. CDT Thursday, March 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin with Father Jeff Zwack celebrating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Bob's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m.

Bob passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home in Glen Ullin.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Glen Ullin


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin, ND
Address not given, Ullin, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.