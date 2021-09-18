Menu
Robert Halsey
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Robert Halsey

Robert J. Halsey, 60, of Bismarck, passed away Sept. 12, in Moorhead, Minnesota. Services to celebrate his life will be held 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Sertoma Park, Shelter #3. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Robert was born Sept. 17, 1960, in Los Angeles, California, to Jerome and Hazel (Kuntz) Halsey. He was raised and educated in California. Over the years he's worked several jobs in construction. He was an avid sports fan. He liked the Raiders, LA Lakers and LA Dodgers. He enjoyed listening to music, R and B, soul and underground oldies.

He is survived by his son, Cruz Halsey; six sisters; one brother; numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one nephew. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sertoma Park, Shelter #3
ND
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are God's angel now he need the best to watch over his family rest in peace mr peewee from your friend always you will be miss from peewee
Monalisa Fuentes
Friend
September 20, 2021
Susie, my deepest condolences to you and your family for this great loss. May the Lord comfort you as you mourn.
Adeline Caban
September 19, 2021
I´m going to miss your goofy self:As kids we always joked around:Your going to be Truly Missed Pwee
Mary:Peanut
September 18, 2021
Sharon and Susie, I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. May God comfort you.
Della Umphrey
September 18, 2021
