Robert Halsey

Robert J. Halsey, 60, of Bismarck, passed away Sept. 12, in Moorhead, Minnesota. Services to celebrate his life will be held 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Sertoma Park, Shelter #3. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Robert was born Sept. 17, 1960, in Los Angeles, California, to Jerome and Hazel (Kuntz) Halsey. He was raised and educated in California. Over the years he's worked several jobs in construction. He was an avid sports fan. He liked the Raiders, LA Lakers and LA Dodgers. He enjoyed listening to music, R and B, soul and underground oldies.

He is survived by his son, Cruz Halsey; six sisters; one brother; numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one nephew. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.