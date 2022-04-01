Robert E. "Bob" Keim

BISMARCK - Robert E. "Bob" Keim, 95, Bismarck, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Prospera on Sunset, Mandan. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Robert was born July 12, 1926, in Muscotah, Kansas, to Erwin S. and Orpha (Legler). His parents soon moved to Jamestown and then to Robinson.

In 1944 he graduated from high school.

Bob served with the Army Quartermaster Corps, Administrative section, as Chief Clerk to the Quartermaster, Western Pacific Base Command, Saipan, Marian Solendo, Marianas Islands, and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a T/Sgt.

He graduated from Jamestown College in 1951. After college, Bob was Assistant Accounting Supervisor with Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Omaha, Nebraska, for three years. He was Office Manager for T. Clem Casey of Bismarck for five years and traveled North Dakota as a State Bank Examiner for 10 years. For an additional 20 years he served as Assistant Commissioner of the Department of Banking and Financial Institutions of North Dakota, retiring in 1989.

On October 9, 1966, Bob married Calista Devore. They lived at 332 Nova Drive in Bismarck. Calista passed away on November 11, 2003.

Bob was a member of the American Legion, Bismarck Mandan Garden Club, Golden K Kiwanis and McCabe United Methodist Church. At McCabe, he served on many committees, served as the Director/Treasurer of the McCabe UM Church Foundation and was a member of the Chancel Choir for over 40 years. As a long-time member of the Elks Choir, he traveled to Europe in 2013.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Calista; brother, Vernon; sister, Orla Bea Hitt; and nephew, Ted Hitt.

He is survived by his niece; Sue Burnett, Trenton, GA; nephews, Steve Hitt Springfield, Mo., Dave, Doug and Warren DeVore, all near Dawson, ND; cousins Lisa and Jeff Schmidt, Bismarck, ND and many great-nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to the McCabe UM Church Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements with Eastgate Funeral Service.