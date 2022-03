Robert "Bob" C. Kelley, 92, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, formerly of Bismarck, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 17, 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E. Broadway Ave, Bismarck. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. To read the full obituary, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com