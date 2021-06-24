Robert Koeller

Robert A Koeller, 75, Bismarck, passed away Sunday June 20, 2021, at a local hospital. A graveside service with military honors will be held 12 p.m. Monday, June 28 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Robert was born May 17, 1946, at Carrington to Robert M. and Theresa C. (Doerr) Koeller. He was their only child. The first six years they resided in Bowdon where his dad and Uncle Clarence owned a bar. Sonny was known to wake up from a nap and take off to spend the afternoon down at the bar with the patrons. The family moved to the farm southeast of Bowdon. Robert attended grade and high school in Bowden, graduating in 1964. Robert attended the North Dakota School of Science in Wahpeton, graduating in 1966. He was employed by Dakota Central Rural Telephone in Carrington before joining the Navy in 1966.

Robert attended training in San Diego, Coronado, Camp Pendleton, and Whidbey Island after volunteering for service in the Danang Vietnam area. He received a medical discharge in 1969. He returned to Bowdon and started school at UND until he was hospitalized at the VA Hospital in Fargo and various Army and Air Force hospitals until 1973.

In 1974 he was employed by ND Truck Regulatory in Bowman, Dickinson, and Bismarck rising to district supervisor. In 1983 Truck Regulatory was merged with the ND Highway Patrol and he was assigned to Bismarck until 1992 when he became an investigator for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In 1981 Robert and Maureen Roth were married in Bismarck. Two sons were born, Robert (Robbie), and Brian, both of Bismarck. Many enjoyable summers were spent in the Detroit Lakes area prior to the boys having to go back to school where boating, fishing and jet skiing were the order of the day.

In 2006 Robert retired and devoted his time to his lifelong passion of motorcycles. His first motorcycle was a 1964 Honda Dream. When working in Bowman, he and others involved in law enforcement and riding motorcycles established a close bond that has lasted to this day, the Good Fairy Club. During retirement Robert devoted his time to the ND Patriot Guard of which he was ride captain. Robert made a Run to the Wall and Rolling Thunder in 2007 and 2011.

Robert was a member of the ND Patriot Guard, a 45-year member of the American Legion, a life member of American Veterans, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Veterans of America.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen; sons Rob and Brian (Ellen) Koeller.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.