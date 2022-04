Robert Lattergrass Jr.

Robert Patrick Lattergrass Jr., of Belcourt, passed away on Sept. 18, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at St Ann's Catholic Church, 1115 Louis Reil Rd, Belcourt. A rosary will begin at 9 a.m.

Burial will be held at St Ann's Cemetery in Belcourt.

