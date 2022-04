Funeral services for Robert Pladson, 69, of Blair, Nebraska, formerly of Dickinson, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with Pastor Blake Kilbourne officiating. Burial will take place in Dickinson cemetery.

Visitation for Bob will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson with a prayer service being held at 6 p.m.

Bob passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Blair, Nebraska.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson