Dr. Robert Schindler

Dr. Robert "Bob" Schindler, 66, of Bismarck, passed away Oct. 1, 2020 in a Bismarck hospital.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at GracePoint Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Chad Englund officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available at www.GracePoint.life. For everyone attending, family requests everyone wears a mask.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at GracePoint Church, with a prayer service and a time of sharing at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the GracePoint Children's Ministry.

Further arrangements pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
