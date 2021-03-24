Robert Schmidt

Robert (Bob) P Schmidt, 79, Bismarck, passed away March 21, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 26 at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary service at 7 p.m.

Bob was born July 6, 1941 to Peter M. and Ida (Ferderer) Schmidt in Mandan. He grew up on the family farm 9 miles north of New Salem. Bob attended the local Garfield #3 country school, later graduating from New Salem High School in 1959. Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army for four years before being Honorably Discharged in 1963. He then used the GI Bill to acquire his four-year degree from Dickinson State College in business. It was during this time that he met Theresa Schmidt. They were married Oct. 23, 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck.

Bob was always a hard worker. He provided for his family by sometimes working two jobs to include a truck driver, Post Office mail sorter, and a counselor at the Jamestown Hospital before becoming a realtor. His career as a realtor spanned over 40 years.

The joys of Bob's life were his children, grandchildren, and family. He never missed a sporting event or family event. He enjoyed watching football games, coffee with his good friends, hunting, holiday gatherings, and helping his sons with projects. Bob will always be remembered for telling good jokes, his generous spirit, and funny personalized one-liners, known as "Bob-isms."

Bob is survived by his children, Troy of Bismarck, Cory (Wendy Schmidt) of Bismarck, Rance (Kristin Schmidt) of Bismarck, and Shawn (Kim Schmidt) of Bismarck; grandchildren, Connor Schmidt, Brianna Schmidt, Caden Schmidt, Griffin Schmidt, and Emerson Schmidt, all of Bismarck; siblings, Charleen (Steve Garcia) of Dallas, Texas, and Carol (Ken Pinks) of Bismarck, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Ida Schmidt, brother James Schmidt, and an infant son.

