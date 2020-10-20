Rev. Robert Weiss

Robert J. "Bob" Weiss, 62, Bismarck, died Oct. 17, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Beth; and son, Ben.

Bob was the pastor of First Baptist Church.

Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service is scheduled. You may view the recording, or watch the livestream at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 via the funeral home's website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northridge School Ministry of First Baptist, 306 E Divide, Bismarck, ND 58501.

To view the service livestream and to share memories of Pastor Bob, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.