May 7, 1936 - Sept. 11, 2021

Roberta Southam, 85, Fargo, passed away in her home at Touchmark.

Her funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. Visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Harwood.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.