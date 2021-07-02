Roberta Volk

Roberta "Bobbi" Volk, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. with rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Myers Funeral Home, Linton.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 2 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg with Father Shannon Lucht officiating.

Burial will take place following the service in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Roberta (Baumgartner) Volk was born in Denver, Colorado to Frank M. and Mary Louise (Bayles) Baumgartner on March 24, 1936. She traveled extensively as a child because her father was in the military. She married Bede Volk in Wheatridge, Colorado on Dec. 26, 1953. They moved to a farm northwest of Strasburg, moving to Linton in 1979 and living there until December 1999 when they moved to Bismarck.

Bobbi enjoyed working in the accounting field and preparing taxes for many small and medium-sized businesses. She enjoyed horseback riding and decorating her home and yard. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by them.

Bobbi is survived by three children, Brenda (Richard) Zacher, Lincoln, Brad (Nancy) Volk, Brian (Vickie) Volk, all of Bismarck; two grandchildren, Barilee (Troy) Tofteland and Blake Volk, both of Bismarck, and two great-granddaughters, Madison and Alexius Tofteland, Bismarck.

Bobbi was preceded in death by her husband, Bede, parents, parents-in-law, Alex and Margaret (Burgad) Volk and a granddaughter, Nikki (Zacher) Dresser.