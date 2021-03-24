Robin Willoughby

The memorial service for Robin Willoughby, age 58 of Bismarck, formerly of Carson, will be held 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson with Pastor Bethany Haberstroh officiating.

There will be a visitation Friday from 1 p.m. to the time of the family service at 7 p.m. MT at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.

Robin is survived by her mother, Elaine Mutschelknaus, Elgin; two sisters, Wanda (Myles) Stoller, Elgin; Sandra Arndt, Mandan; two brothers, Bruce (Donna) Mutschelknaus, New Leipzig; Monte Mutschelknaus, Lignite.

Cards can be sent to Elaine Mutschelknaus, 304 3rd St. NW, Elgin, ND 58533.

