Robin Willoughby
FUNERAL HOME
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Lemmon
501 7th Avenue West
Lemmon, SD

Robin Willoughby

The memorial service for Robin Willoughby, age 58 of Bismarck, formerly of Carson, will be held 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson with Pastor Bethany Haberstroh officiating.

There will be a visitation Friday from 1 p.m. to the time of the family service at 7 p.m. MT at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.

Robin is survived by her mother, Elaine Mutschelknaus, Elgin; two sisters, Wanda (Myles) Stoller, Elgin; Sandra Arndt, Mandan; two brothers, Bruce (Donna) Mutschelknaus, New Leipzig; Monte Mutschelknaus, Lignite.

Cards can be sent to Elaine Mutschelknaus, 304 3rd St. NW, Elgin, ND 58533.

www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
I am very sad to hear of Robins passing. She was a very kind person with a big heart. My condolences to her family.
Rhonda Fosness
Friend
March 25, 2021
