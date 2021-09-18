Rocco Kocher

A LIFE WELL-LIVED

Rocco "Rocky" Kocher passed away at his home in Cle Elum, Washington on Sept. 7.

Rocky graduated from Bismarck High School in 1977. He moved to Washington State shortly after graduation where he started his family and a garage door service company. With all of his children grown he moved back to Bismarck in 2005. He started Superior Steel Supply Inc. with his wife Beverly in Bismarck. They provided steel roofing, trim, and exterior panels to the region. Early in 2014 Rocky was diagnosed with cancer. He fought hard, oftentimes participating in experimental studies and treatments. In 2018 Rocky moved back to Washington State to be closer to his children. He was confident working with his hands, building and making almost anything. He loved to play golf, especially with his brother and family. He loved to put a record on and turn up the volume, he liked to feel the music. He loved animals and had a particularly soft spot in his heart for cats.

Rocky is remembered by his wife Beverly, his four children (Bradley, Cory and wife Kim, Samantha and husband Jason, and Gary), his grandchildren (JJ, Judah, and Callen) as well as his father (Roger Kocher), siblings (Sandy and husband Scott, John and wife Jen, and Shelly and husband Clayton), and many dear friends and extended family members. He is also remembered by his very spoiled pets, Rascal, Littles, and Chappy.

He is preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Kocher (Braun).