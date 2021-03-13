Rodger Cahoon

Rodger Cahoon, 68, Mandan, passed away at his home on Feb. 17, 2021.

He is survived by three daughters, Maryann Cahoon, Tammy Inman, Crystal Miller; grandchildren, Austin Barse, Robert and Colby Couch, Levi Kaseman, Braedon and Skyler Inman, Amelia and Nikkita Miller and Chloe Preble; great-grandchildren Austin Jr. and Benjamin Barse, and Conner and Keinin Kaseman; two brothers, Myron (Susan) Cahoon and Kenneth Cahoon (Sharon); one sister, Arlene (Malcom) Delzer; and Rodger's good friend, Dan Klinger.

Rodger grew up near Hanover. He later moved to Mandan where he worked on numerous construction projects. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 49. He was also a member of the Mandan Moose.

He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis, parents: Bertha and Aulden Cahoon; two sisters, Marie Potter and Leota Fischer.

Cremation has already taken place. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery, Mandan.

Lunch will be served after the interment at Eagles Park, 100 14th Street NW, Mandan.