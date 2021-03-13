Menu
Rodger Cahoon
FUNERAL HOME
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
1701 Sunset Dr
Mandan, ND

Rodger Cahoon

Rodger Cahoon, 68, Mandan, passed away at his home on Feb. 17, 2021.

He is survived by three daughters, Maryann Cahoon, Tammy Inman, Crystal Miller; grandchildren, Austin Barse, Robert and Colby Couch, Levi Kaseman, Braedon and Skyler Inman, Amelia and Nikkita Miller and Chloe Preble; great-grandchildren Austin Jr. and Benjamin Barse, and Conner and Keinin Kaseman; two brothers, Myron (Susan) Cahoon and Kenneth Cahoon (Sharon); one sister, Arlene (Malcom) Delzer; and Rodger's good friend, Dan Klinger.

Rodger grew up near Hanover. He later moved to Mandan where he worked on numerous construction projects. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 49. He was also a member of the Mandan Moose.

He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis, parents: Bertha and Aulden Cahoon; two sisters, Marie Potter and Leota Fischer.

Cremation has already taken place. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery, Mandan.

Lunch will be served after the interment at Eagles Park, 100 14th Street NW, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
1701 Sunset Dr, Mandan, ND
Mary Ann, Tammy, and Crystal.Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your dad. Prayers and Hugs. Lelyn and Debbie Will
Debbie "Ternes" Will
March 17, 2021
In God we trust
Gerlad Schmitt
March 14, 2021
