Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Morrell
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Rodney Morrell

Rodney A. Morrell, 65, Minot, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Trinity Hospital. Funeral services will be private family only. A livestream will be available at the DaWise-Perry Funeral Home website and www.facebook.com/tanya.gustmorrell at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Rodney was born May 8, 1955 at Mandan to Mike and Monica (Ferderer) Morrell. He was raised and educated in St. Anthony and Flasher area.

Throughout his teenage years he helped on the family farm. On July 31, 1975, he married Raynee Huck of Mandan. Throughout their marriage he worked various jobs, including coal mining, trucking, and operating heavy equipment. Rod was always known for his detailed trucking stories. Rod and Raynee raised their family in Mandan, Wilton, and Bismarck.

He is survived by his mother, Monica, children, Travis Morrell, Maranda (Josh) Tandberg, and Tanya (Calsey) Gust; grandchildren, Maeci and Keylan Tandberg; siblings, Greg (Jane) Morrell, Mike (Denise) Morrell, Cathy (Francis) Williams, Carol Conrad, Chuck Morrell, Patty Gifford, and Vern Morrell.

Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Mike; brother, Scott; mother and father-in-law, Laverne and Kasper Huck; and brother-in-law, Zane Gifford.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Service
6:00p.m.
DaWise-Perry Funeral Home website and www.facebook.com/tanya.gustmorrell
ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest sympathy to the family of Rodney. I was a classmate of his in Flasher. May you all find peace.
Barb Huncovsky Gress
December 10, 2020
Sending our sympathies.
Rod and Janelle Holth
December 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We were neighbors growing up. I remember the bus rides and the teasing we did with each other. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Laurie Leingang Mahrer
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results