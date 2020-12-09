Rodney Morrell

Rodney A. Morrell, 65, Minot, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Trinity Hospital. Funeral services will be private family only. A livestream will be available at the DaWise-Perry Funeral Home website and www.facebook.com/tanya.gustmorrell at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Rodney was born May 8, 1955 at Mandan to Mike and Monica (Ferderer) Morrell. He was raised and educated in St. Anthony and Flasher area.

Throughout his teenage years he helped on the family farm. On July 31, 1975, he married Raynee Huck of Mandan. Throughout their marriage he worked various jobs, including coal mining, trucking, and operating heavy equipment. Rod was always known for his detailed trucking stories. Rod and Raynee raised their family in Mandan, Wilton, and Bismarck.

He is survived by his mother, Monica, children, Travis Morrell, Maranda (Josh) Tandberg, and Tanya (Calsey) Gust; grandchildren, Maeci and Keylan Tandberg; siblings, Greg (Jane) Morrell, Mike (Denise) Morrell, Cathy (Francis) Williams, Carol Conrad, Chuck Morrell, Patty Gifford, and Vern Morrell.

Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Mike; brother, Scott; mother and father-in-law, Laverne and Kasper Huck; and brother-in-law, Zane Gifford.