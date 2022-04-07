Rodney S. Scheett, Sr.

EDGEWOOD, NM - Rodney S. Scheett Sr., 60, Edgewood NM, passed away March 29, 2022, at the Raymond Murphy VA Medical Center. Memorial Services will be held at Riverside Funeral home, Albuquerque, NM. At 6:00 p.m. on April 8, 2022. Rodney was born in Bismarck, ND, on December 22, 1961, the son of Simon and Eva (Fleckenstien) Scheett.

He was raised and educated in Bismarck, ND. Rodney served in the US Navy 1980-1990, during his enlistment he served on board the USS Proteus, USS Theodore Roosevelt, and was a small arms instructor at the Orlando Recruit Training Center.

Rodney married the love of his life Rita (Van Deusen) December 22, 1985. Upon his discharge from the Navy they made their home in Mandan, ND, where Rodney worked for the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department, as a detention officer. He later obtained a Master's Degree and taught Computer Information Systems at the University of Mary, before becoming the registrar of the University. After moving to Edgewood, NM, he worked for the Department of Homeland Security.

Rodney enjoyed fishing, camping, motorcycle riding and tinkering on different hobbies in his shop.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 36-years, Rita, Edgewood, NM; two sons: Rodney Jr. and Mandy (Lovedahl) of Fargo ND, Russell and Brittany (Hansen), of Mandan ND. His brothers: Robert, Kingman AZ, Rich and Pam Anaconda MT, Simon Jr, Alexandria, KY; his sisters: Cynthia (Denny) Miller, Portland, OR, Melinda (Allen) Lipp, Mandan, ND, Sonya (David) Rasmussen, Radcliff, KY, and Suzette (Mike) Davis, Dodge City, KS; one grandchild, Rhoden, Bismarck ND.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Russell Scheett.

