Roger Klusman
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
1701 Sunset Dr
Mandan, ND

Roger Klusman

Roger W. Klusman, a life-long resident of New Salem, passed away at the age of 90 on Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem United Church of Christ. Due to COVID the service will be held for family and close friends only. Cremation has taken place. Thank you to all who have kept us in their thoughts and prayers.

Roger was born on Nov. 2, 1930, to Charles A. and Florence (Wildy) Klusman. He was raised on the family farm north of New Salem. Roger attended grade school at Youngtown, graduated from New Salem High School, and went on to attend two NDSU winter short courses for agriculture. In 1952, he met Elaine Job, and they married that same year. Upon returning from their honeymoon, they took over the Klusman Stock Farm, raising Registered Columbia Sheep and Holsteins, focusing on producing Grade A milk. They won the State Soil Conservation Award once in the 1950s, and then again in the 1970s. Roger served on the Board of Directors for the Federal Land Bank. For many years he was an active member of the church, teaching Sunday School and Confirmation classes, serving on the Church Council, along with being a 4-H leader, and a member of the Lions Club where he was proud of his work to support the upkeep of "Salem Sue." Roger enjoyed attending the Holsteins' Football and Basketball games.

Roger will be missed by his wife, Elaine, of nearly 69 years; five children, Tim of Lake Geneva, Wis., Karla (Terry) Thompson of Glasgow, Mont., David and Paul (family farm in New Salem), and Kathie (Rick) Peterson of Mandan; eight grandchildren, Charlie (Amanda) Klusman, Jim (Heather) Klusman, Sarah (Cody) Stern, Katie (Miles) Baisch, Ashley (Rick) Keller, Emily Klusman, Grace and Luke Peterson; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements with Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Salem United Church of Christ
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Roger passing away. I remember him as a kind and gentle man. He will be greatly missed, I know. Best wishes to you, Elaine, and family.
Laurie Klusman and Russ Poulin
September 29, 2021
I am remembering fondly our times spent with you and your family when we were able to visit you, Elaine! Please know that I am holding you close in thought and prayer during these days of grief and loss. May God's love undergird and comfort you nowand always! Much love, Beverly
Beverly Job
Family
September 25, 2021
Dunn Choppin
September 23, 2021
