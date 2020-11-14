Roger Schilling

Roger W. Schilling, 77, Turtle Lake, died Nov. 12, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Turtle Lake Cemetery with Pastor Curt Hanson officiating.

Roger was born Jan. 2, 1943 in Turtle Lake, the son of Jacob and Gladys (Rygh) Schilling. He attended country school north of Turtle Lake. Roger married Leatrice Renfrow on July 16, 1961 in Turtle Lake. They lived north of Turtle Lake for a number of years before moving to their farmstead southeast of Mercer. They farmed and ranched until retiring and moved to Turtle Lake in 2003. Roger enjoyed draft horses and could often be found in his shop sewing and working on harnesses. He was a member of a local teamsters wagon train group and would often give wagon rides to local children or to whomever wanted one. Roger was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Brush Poppers Horse Club for many years.

He is survived by his son, Rod (Tracy) Schilling of Mercer; daughter, Gwen (Bill) Evenson of Coleharbor; grandchildren, Travis (Nicole) Evenson, Sarah (Eric) Schon, Jordan (Whitney) Schlichting and Dusty (Lauren) Schlichting; great-grandchildren, Harper, Kaiden, Blake, Cambree, Parker and Kingston; brothers, Duane (Darlene) Schilling of Turtle Lake and Jim (Bonnie) Schilling of Minot; sister, Shirley Klain of Turtle Lake; mother-in-law, Elaine Renfrow of Bismarck and many nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Leatrice in 2019.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Roger with his family.

(Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)