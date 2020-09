Roland Backfisch

Roland William Backfisch, 95, of Golden Valley, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020 at Marian Manor HealthCare Center in Glen Ullin with loved ones at his side. Due to Covid precautions, a private family service will be held.

A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT Thursday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah. He will be laid to rest at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan at a later date.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.