It is with great sadness, yet with great confidence in his destiny, that we announce the death of a wonderful father, Roland "Rollie" Bernhard Huber at the age of 83. Grandpa Rollie (as he was lovingly called) was summoned by his Lord and Savior to his heavenly home on Sept. 19, 2021, after a short but very painful battle with cancer.

Rollie was born on the family homestead farm located six miles north of Dodge, N.D. on May 25, 1938. He was educated initially in a rural school and worked hard on the farm at a very young age. When his parents moved into the town of Dodge, Rollie continued to work for his brother and sister-in-law, Art and Elaine Huber, as well as for his father in town. Upon graduation from Dodge High School in 1955, he began attending Dickinson State College to become a teacher. He married Yvonne "Vonny" Keller on May 30, 1958, and started a family.

Over the next few years, he continued to teach in multiple small North Dakota towns, while continuing to spend multiple summers at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, pursuing his master's degree in mathematics. Upon completion of his degree, he began a long teaching career in Bismarck, where he retired after 30+ years of teaching. He and Vonny were both real estate agents and co-founders/owners of Logan Hill Realty. Rollie remained active in the real estate business well past 80 years of age, until his catastrophic stroke and prostate cancer prohibited him from continuing.

He was a devout Christian and God-fearing man. He influenced uncountable lives by his always faithful and kind demeanor and demonstrated his devotion to God every day. He participated on the church council and worked diligently for the Zion Lutheran Church Foundation, acting as its chairperson for many years.

He loved spending time with family at his cabin on Brush Lake and spent tireless hours of pulling water skiers over many decades. He loved hunting and fishing with family and was always patient and kind. He loved music, Elvis Presley's Gospel tunes from the 1950s were some of his favorites. He loved dancing, especially with Vonny, and was well known for his grace on the dance floor. He was also well known for his grace amongst all people and in all situations. He was the greatest father anyone could ever have and was the kindest, loving soul in every situation. He was a generous man with integrity that was beyond reproach.

We are very thankful that we had the opportunity to spend a great deal of time with him in the last two years of his life and got to see first-hand how he influenced others' lives in a positive way every day. He is already missed very, very much!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Minnie (Entzel) Huber; wife, Yvonne and his son, Shawn Huber. Rollie is survived by his son, Jay Huber and daughter-in-law Andrea (Sarago) Huber; his grandchildren, Christie (James) Massen, Landon Huber and Kirby Huber; two step grandchildren, Geno and Domenick Schultz; and three great grandsons, Roland, Leonard and Ralph Massen.

A celebration of his life will occur at Zion Lutheran Church, 5th and Avenue D, Bismarck, on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. To view a livestream of the service, please visit www.zionbismarck.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Zion Lutheran Church Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

