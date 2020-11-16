Roland Koenig

Roland W. Koenig, age 84, of Bismarck, passed away Nov. 12, 2020. We lost a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Funeral service will be 10:30 Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. You can watch a live stream of the service on the church website. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Burial will take place at the Riverview Cemetery, Washburn.

Roland grew up in Underwood, where he later managed and then owned Quality Lumber Co up until his retirement in 2010. Roland led a life of kindness and integrity with strong values. Roland was active in his church, Gideons, the community, and served the Lord every day by his example and spreading the good news of Jesus.

He is survived by his wife Sharan of 59 years. Daughter SueEllen (Randy Podoll); Sons, Will (Beverly) Koenig, Joel (Jacki) Koenig, Aaron (Barby) Koenig; 13 Grandchildren; 5 Great-grandchildren, and Sister Karen (Robert Johannes, deceased).

He was preceded by his parents Rueben and Martha and grandchild Anna.

To sign the guestbook and share memories of Roland, visit www.parkway.com.