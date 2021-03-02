Menu
Roland Meidinger
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
15 S. 5th St.
Wishek, ND

Roland "Roy" Meidinger, 96, of Wishek, passed away Feb. 27, 2021, at the Wishek Living Center. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek. Burial will held at St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery, Wishek. A livestream of Roy's Funeral Service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm entrusted with arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
15 S. 5th St. P.O. Box 705, Wishek, ND
Mar
4
Service
10:30a.m.
Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page
livestream, ND
Mar
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Wishek, ND
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences to all of Roy's family. May the Lord of all life sustain and comfort each one of you in this your time of loss.
James A Raile
March 2, 2021
