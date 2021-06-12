Ron Ness

Ron Ness, 70, died June 8, 2021. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Faith Center Church of God of Prophecy at 2303 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Ronald Allen Ness was born to Ella Mae and Alf P. Ness in Minot. He graduated from Minot High School in 1969.

Ron made a career in sales, working at Eggers Audio and several car dealerships. Since his "retirement," Ron drove for Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

He was the father of two daughters, Krista Ness and Cathryn (George) Preffer, and grandfather to Maggie and Anna. He is also survived by the love of his life for 30 years, Sylvia Schadler, and her daughter Rhonda. He had one brother, Gaylen (Judy) Ness, and their children and grandchildren.

