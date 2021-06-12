Menu
Ron Ness
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Ron Ness

Ron Ness, 70, died June 8, 2021. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Faith Center Church of God of Prophecy at 2303 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Ronald Allen Ness was born to Ella Mae and Alf P. Ness in Minot. He graduated from Minot High School in 1969.

Ron made a career in sales, working at Eggers Audio and several car dealerships. Since his "retirement," Ron drove for Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

He was the father of two daughters, Krista Ness and Cathryn (George) Preffer, and grandfather to Maggie and Anna. He is also survived by the love of his life for 30 years, Sylvia Schadler, and her daughter Rhonda. He had one brother, Gaylen (Judy) Ness, and their children and grandchildren.

To share memories of Ron and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Faith Center Church of God of Prophecy
2303 E Divide Ave, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mother, I am so sorry for your loss. I love you, always.
Annie Reinhart
Family
June 15, 2021
