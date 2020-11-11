Ronald Doll

A private livestreamed funeral Mass for Ronald Doll, 74, of New Salem, will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem, with Fr. John Guthrie celebrating.

A private livestreamed rosary and vigil will be held 5 p.m. Thursday.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin.

Ronald passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Sanford Health on Broadway in Fargo.

Ronald was born to Joseph and Helen (Zander) Doll on Nov. 2, 1946. He was the first of nine siblings in the family. Ron respected and loved his family and they always were referred to by "my" parents or "my" brothers and sisters. He was educated in rural Morton County and graduated from New Salem High School in 1964. His friends encouraged him to play football and wrestling, and with the nickname of Bruno he did his best. Both his parents and coaches taught him to have respect and love what you do.

In 1963, on a blind date arranged by his friends, he met the love of his life June Bueligen. Four years of courtship led to a marriage right out of high school for June. They were married June 22, 1967 to begin 53 years of doing what Ron loves, farming.

They had three children; Ross, JoAnn and Julie. They were raised with Faith, Family, and Farming which developed love and respect for the land. There were no "time outs." A job worth doing was worth doing well. They respected their dad and earned his respect. He loved them all dearly which he always assumed they knew.

Ron had many hobbies if the seasons allowed for it. One he enjoyed most was his trips to Montana to his cousins' elk hunting. Going out there with his dad and brothers gave him so many happy memories. Ron enjoyed dancing, snowmobiling, and in the last few years, tractor trekking. A quick trip with friends or family snowmobiling he very much enjoyed. Any time spent on the farm with a family member or neighbor "getting the work done" is what he enjoyed. Time spent with the neighbors working cattle or whatever, always ended in good talks and laughter. Ron so enjoyed visiting with people that he would never pass up on someone he knew without sharing a few words.

Ron was a member of various organizations: Jaycees, church boards, New Salem school board for 15 years, many of which he served as president. His latest honor this fall was to be elected president of the New Salem Fire District where he had served as board member for many years.

Ron is survived by his wife, June; children, Ross, New Salem, JoAnn (Mike) Gorden, Libby, Mont., and Julie (Duane) Hulm, Hague; four grandchildren, Travis (Stephanie) Gorden, Bismarck, Jamie (Sam) Thornstat, Libby, Mont., Logan Hulm, Hague, and Joshua Hulm, Hague; Sister, Bonita (James) Pazdernik; brothers, Douglas (Debra), Kevin (Mary), Charles (Pamala), Harlan (Jodie), and David (Donna); brother-in-law, Marvin Bethke; sister-in-law, Eunice Bueligen; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; two sisters; a special godson, Joshau Kuhn; his father-in-law; stepmother-in-law; a brother-in-law; a sister-in-law; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ron will always be remembered for his love of farming, his love of his country, and respect for the flag. May he rest in peace, be with his heavenly family, and know that his earthly family loved him dearly. As someone special said, "God needs farmers too."

