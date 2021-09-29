Ronald Mischel

Ronald Lee Mischel, 79, Bismarck, was a beloved husband, father (Pops), grandfather, brother, veteran, outdoorsman, and a role model to us all, passed away Sept. 25, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Pro Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 6:30 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary/vigil service at 6:30 p.m. For those not attending the funeral mass or rosary service, they will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Ron was born May 8, 1942, in Richardton to Sebastian and Rose (Renner) Mischel. Ron was united in marriage to Helen Fleck for 54 years.

He was a professional musician (bass guitar), a sergeant that led men on the front lines of Vietnam, an entrepreneur – owning both a roller skate rink and a real estate company, a stockbroker, banker, and driver.

Soft spoken, thoughtful, funny, and devoted – he walked this earth with love in his heart, wisdom, and purpose in this soul.

Whether he was beating you in pinochle, teaching you how to jig, strumming a tune, giving you life advice, or telling a tale - when you shared his company you were 'lucky.' He had a way of making you feel special. His calm and patient style paired with his quirky grin and dry wit made you feel both happy and at ease.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, his sons J and Mike, J's partner Heather, Mike's wife Krysta, his grandson, Tristen, his granddaughters, Tennyson, Ava, Berkeley, and Ella, his sister Norlene, Helen's sisters and brothers, and many beloved cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Ron was predeceased by his father, Sebastian, mother, Rose, and grandson, Sammy.

