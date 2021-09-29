Menu
Ronald Mischel
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Ronald Mischel

Ronald Lee Mischel, 79, Bismarck, was a beloved husband, father (Pops), grandfather, brother, veteran, outdoorsman, and a role model to us all, passed away Sept. 25, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Pro Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 6:30 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary/vigil service at 6:30 p.m. For those not attending the funeral mass or rosary service, they will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Ron was born May 8, 1942, in Richardton to Sebastian and Rose (Renner) Mischel. Ron was united in marriage to Helen Fleck for 54 years.

He was a professional musician (bass guitar), a sergeant that led men on the front lines of Vietnam, an entrepreneur – owning both a roller skate rink and a real estate company, a stockbroker, banker, and driver.

Soft spoken, thoughtful, funny, and devoted – he walked this earth with love in his heart, wisdom, and purpose in this soul.

Whether he was beating you in pinochle, teaching you how to jig, strumming a tune, giving you life advice, or telling a tale - when you shared his company you were 'lucky.' He had a way of making you feel special. His calm and patient style paired with his quirky grin and dry wit made you feel both happy and at ease.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, his sons J and Mike, J's partner Heather, Mike's wife Krysta, his grandson, Tristen, his granddaughters, Tennyson, Ava, Berkeley, and Ella, his sister Norlene, Helen's sisters and brothers, and many beloved cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Ron was predeceased by his father, Sebastian, mother, Rose, and grandson, Sammy.

Those wishing to sign the online register book or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Oct
1
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Pro Cathedral of St. Mary
Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in my prayers. You could not find a better person than Ron. He is sorely missed, but resting in Paradise with the Lord.
Tom Hammerel
Family
October 1, 2021
I first met Ron in 1965 at the roller skating rink on 18th street. I worked with Ron at Ned Nastrom . He was a kind and gentle man who always had time to stop and talk when we would run across one another . I'mso sorry for your loss,
Bill Holzer
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results