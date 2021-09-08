Ronald Poer

Ronald A. Poer passed away Sept. 5, 2021, at CHI St Alexius Hospital of cancer which consumed his entire body in a short time.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Burial will be at a later date.

Ron was born Aug. 11, 1964, to Rodney and Nadine (Donaldson) Poer in Fargo. He appreciated living on his grandparent's farm near Oberon the first seven years of his life. He attended first and second grades in Oberon and third through twelfth in Devils Lake. After graduating from Devils Lake Central High School in May of 1982, Ron went on to Lake Region Junior College in Devils Lake graduating in May of 1985. He graduated from ND State School of Science in Wahpeton in May of 1987 with a computer programming degree. Ron began his working career in July of 1987 as a computer programmer for ND Information Technology and remained there for the past 34 years.

He is survived by his mother, Nadine Poer, Bismarck; uncle, David Donaldson, Oberon; sisters, Coleen, Mont., and Deb, Minn.; aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and work friends at NDIT.

Ron is preceded in death by his father, Rodney; uncles; grandparents, Lawrence and Eleanor Donaldson, and Joseph and Genievive Poer.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)