Ronald Poer
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Ronald Poer

Ronald A. Poer passed away Sept. 5, 2021, at CHI St Alexius Hospital of cancer which consumed his entire body in a short time.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Burial will be at a later date.

Ron was born Aug. 11, 1964, to Rodney and Nadine (Donaldson) Poer in Fargo. He appreciated living on his grandparent's farm near Oberon the first seven years of his life. He attended first and second grades in Oberon and third through twelfth in Devils Lake. After graduating from Devils Lake Central High School in May of 1982, Ron went on to Lake Region Junior College in Devils Lake graduating in May of 1985. He graduated from ND State School of Science in Wahpeton in May of 1987 with a computer programming degree. Ron began his working career in July of 1987 as a computer programmer for ND Information Technology and remained there for the past 34 years.

He is survived by his mother, Nadine Poer, Bismarck; uncle, David Donaldson, Oberon; sisters, Coleen, Mont., and Deb, Minn.; aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and work friends at NDIT.

Ron is preceded in death by his father, Rodney; uncles; grandparents, Lawrence and Eleanor Donaldson, and Joseph and Genievive Poer.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nadine, please know how sorry we are about the loss of your son. Hold the memories close. Gary and Ginny Sears
Virginia I Sears
September 14, 2021
Everyone that knew Ron would agree that he was easygoing and a very good man. I knew him when we were still in High school but lost touch shortly after that time. I remember Ron as a good friend that was always up for a good time or just hanging out enjoying the moment! We always had good times hanging out at Ma's (Nadine's) house with friends and the crazy things we did! Even though we have not talked in years I thought of him and those great years often. Goodbye my good friend and may you have great friends and great adventures in the next life! God Speed! Love you, Will and Carolyn.
Will & Carolyn Kraft
September 12, 2021
Nadine, I am so sorry for your loss. With prayers and deepest sympathy.
Carla Lysne Schlabs
September 10, 2021
I was shocked to hear of Ron´s passing this week. I worked with Ron for many years. He was exceptionally kind, caring, and a great person. He will be missed.
Craig Felchle
Work
September 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your son. May all the great memories comfort you in the days ahead.
Odean and KarenOlson
Other
September 9, 2021
I´m so sorry Nadine in the loss of your son. Hugs and condolences.
Suzy Pfliiger
Friend
September 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed working with Ron. He always had a smile and kind words. He will be missed greatly. Rest In Peace Ron
Brenda Haugen
September 8, 2021
Nadine I am so sorry for your loss. May you find peace and comfort in God´s loving embrace. May your son Rest In Peace.
Bobbie Vaagen
September 8, 2021
I first met Ron over 25 years ago when I thought I smelled my husband at work. Turns out that Ron wore the same cologne as my hubby! It was great to work with him from time to time over the years and I will miss our chats by the coffee pot. Rest In Peace Ron.
Bethany Sauter
Work
September 8, 2021
Ron will be remembered as caring and always willing to help and share his knowledge. I will miss our conversations reminiscing about the "old days" when we submitted our programs on punch cards.
Robin Yale
September 8, 2021
One of the kindest coworkers i've ever known. I spent many late nights on the phone with Ron trying to fix problems at work. I will miss him.
Gerald Golberg
Work
September 8, 2021
