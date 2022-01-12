Menu
Ronald Rasmussen

Ronald Dean Rasmussen, 80, passed away Jan. 7, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona after a long hard-fought battle with Parkinson's with his family by his side.

A celebration of life service will be held 10 a.m. MST Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Mariposa Gardens Funeral Home located at 400 S. Power Road, Mesa. After the service, the family invites you to join them for a gathering at Darsey & Misty Rasmussen's home located at 9713 E. Idaho Avenue, Mesa.

Burial will take place at Turtle Lake Cemetery in Turtle Lake at a later date.

For full obituary, go to www.mariposagardens.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Mariposa Gardens Funeral Home
400 S. Power Road, Mesa, ND
