Ronald Schatz

Ronald Gene Schatz, age 71, of Mercer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and brother-in-law, met the Lord on Jan. 11, 2022.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Mercer Community Center with Pastor Randy Emgarten officiating. Burial will follow in the Mercer Hillside Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Mercer followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service.

He leaves his wife of 49 years, Betty Ann of Mercer; daughter Tina (Brian) Goven of Mercer; son Bobby (Kelli) Schatz of Park River; grandchildren Victoria, Brooke, and Jenna Goven of Mercer, Benjamin and Keegan Schatz of Park River; siblings Doug (Donna) Schatz, Marilyn (Curt) Schon-Hedstrom, Randy (Deanna) Schatz, Jeffrey (Tammy) Schatz, and Renae Sturkey.

Go to goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to Ron's family.