Ronald Schatz

Ronald Gene Schatz, age 71, of Mercer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and brother-in-law, met the Lord on Jan. 11, 2022.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Mercer Community Center with Pastor Randy Emgarten officiating. Burial will follow in the Mercer Hillside Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Mercer followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service.

He leaves his wife of 49 years, Betty Ann of Mercer; daughter Tina (Brian) Goven of Mercer; son Bobby (Kelli) Schatz of Park River; grandchildren Victoria, Brooke, and Jenna Goven of Mercer, Benjamin and Keegan Schatz of Park River; siblings Doug (Donna) Schatz, Marilyn (Curt) Schon-Hedstrom, Randy (Deanna) Schatz, Jeffrey (Tammy) Schatz, and Renae Sturkey.

Go to goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to Ron's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
N. Main St., Mercer, ND
Jan
17
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
N. Main St., Mercer, ND
Jan
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Mercer Community Center
Max Street, Mercer, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you all.
Cheryl Wagner Enervold
January 15, 2022
Randy and extended families. My deepest sympathy for the loss of your family member. May you find comfort knowing my thoughts and prayers are with you.
BJ
January 14, 2022
