Ronald Torgeson
1935 - 2021
Ronald Torgeson

Ronald M. Torgeson passed away Sept. 28, 2021 from complications of a 2015 vehicle accident.

A private family service has taken place.

Ron was born Feb. 21, 1935 to Rick and Emma Torgeson. He graduated from Crosby High School and UND with a bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. in education. He worked in education at Fortuna, Alexander, and Grand Forks and worked for the Department of Public Instruction in Bismarck for 25 years. After retirement, he worked as a consultant, census, and numerous other jobs. Ron was on the Capital Credit Union Board for 26 years.

His hobbies included wood carving and wood turning. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and was a life member of the Elk's and former Lion's Club member.

He is survived by his son, Mitch (Shelly) Bismarck; his daughter, Tana (Trey) Texas; grandchildren, Tessa (Sean), Tara (Brad), Kelsey (Travis), Shelby, Jeremiah (Ashley), and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rick and Emma Torgeson; and his sisters, Lucille and Irene.

Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Ron and sign the online guestbook.


I'm so sorry about Ron passing. I enjoyed carving with him.
Becky Barnes
Friend
October 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Ron. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Pat Goetzfried
October 2, 2021
Ron was a carving friend, and I sure appreciated him! Also a fellow cabin owner at Brushlake! So sorry for your loss! Love and prayers for family
Angie Wagner
October 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ron´s passing. I worked with Ron during the 2000 Census. He was a kind and gracious person who enjoyed interacting with people. I still enjoy two little roosters that he fashioned out of twigs for me. I am sure he will be missed by all who knew him. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy.
Karen Hoovestol
October 2, 2021
