Ronald Torgeson

Ronald M. Torgeson passed away Sept. 28, 2021 from complications of a 2015 vehicle accident.

A private family service has taken place.

Ron was born Feb. 21, 1935 to Rick and Emma Torgeson. He graduated from Crosby High School and UND with a bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. in education. He worked in education at Fortuna, Alexander, and Grand Forks and worked for the Department of Public Instruction in Bismarck for 25 years. After retirement, he worked as a consultant, census, and numerous other jobs. Ron was on the Capital Credit Union Board for 26 years.

His hobbies included wood carving and wood turning. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and was a life member of the Elk's and former Lion's Club member.

He is survived by his son, Mitch (Shelly) Bismarck; his daughter, Tana (Trey) Texas; grandchildren, Tessa (Sean), Tara (Brad), Kelsey (Travis), Shelby, Jeremiah (Ashley), and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rick and Emma Torgeson; and his sisters, Lucille and Irene.

Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Ron and sign the online guestbook.