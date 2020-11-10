Ronald Waltz

Ronald D. Waltz, 79, of Brookings, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at The Neighborhood's at Brookview. Ronald Dean Waltz was born on July 25, 1941, in Turtle Lake, son of Emanuel and Ida (Berg) Waltz. He graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1959. He was united in marriage to Judy Johnson on Sept. 14, 1963 in Buffalo.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Waltz, of Brookings, S.D.; two sons, Bryan Waltz of Volga, S.D. and Greg (Kristan) Waltz, of Shakopee, Minn., and three grandchildren, Natalie, Andrew and Kade.

A private family service will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 and will be livestreamed through the Rude's Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Memorials may be sent to The Neighborhoods at Brookview or Ascension Lutheran Church in Brookings.

Ron's life story and condolences may be shared at www.rudesfuneralhome.com.