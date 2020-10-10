Rose Bosch

Rose E. Bosch, 91, Bismarck, peacefully joined her husband and son in the arms of Jesus on Oct. 6, 2020 while at home, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan with Father Todd Kreitinger officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services new location at 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, with a rosary service at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at DaWise-Perry before proceeding to the church for services. Burial will follow at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Bismarck.

Rose was born May 27, 1929 in Strasburg to Sebastian and Veronica (Schumacher) Dosch. She was raised and educated in Strasburg and graduated the eighth grade. She was raised with six siblings on the home farmstead located southwest of Strasburg. Rose married Peter I. Bosch on Oct. 7, 1948 in Strasburg at St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church. They resided on the Bosch family farm until 1956 when they moved to Bismarck. Rose worked several positions as a waitress at various restaurants in Bismarck and retired from the Bismarck Elks after 25 years of service. Rose enjoyed special times with family, especially during the holidays and Sunday soup. She enjoyed cooking and making sure that everyone had a full tummy before they left the house. She loved to crochet and shop around at area thrift stores and rummage sales. Rose enjoyed visiting with family while having a glass of redeye or a clamato beer to quench her thirst. We will always remember her standing at the door waving as we drove away.

She is survived by her daughter Shirley Bard, Bismarck; son, Ron (Carol) Bosch, Mandan; one sister Sally Hamilton, Hutchinson, Kansas; two sisters-in-law, Marianna Dosch, Phil Dosch; six grandchildren, Rhonda (Jim) Gall, Bismarck; Roxanne (John) Klein, Lincoln; Christy (Todd) Ricker, Mandan; Nicole (Josh) Volk, Mandan; Stephanie (Jon) Maher, Mandan; Stuart (Shannon) Bard, Coppell, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Mikaela and Joie Klein; Zachary (Kylee) and Neda Ricker; Nathan, Kylee, Brinley and Tristan Volk; Lilly and Owen Maher; three great-great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Madison, Avery Ricker and two special grand-dogs Sadie Mae and Hooey.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband Peter I. Bosch; son David Bosch, parents; Sebastian and Veronica Dosch; brothers, Adam, John (Cecilia), Jack (Lucy), Tony and Edward Dosch; one sister, Helen (Claude) Braunagel, brother-in-law, John Hamilton and son-in-law, Dean F. Bard

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.