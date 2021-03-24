Rose Mary Gartner Roll Ell

Rose Mary Gartner Roll Ell, 88, peacefully passed away in Carrollton (Dallas), Texas on Feb. 12, 2021.

She was born on the family farm south of Glen Ullin on March 9, 1932, to Daniel and Katharina (Heidt) Gartner. She married William J. "Bill" Roll in 1953. Divorcing in 1960, she raised her four children and worked hard all her life; sometimes working two or three jobs. In 1975, she married the love of her life, Nick Ell of Killdeer and took care of his mother and farmed 800+ acres. She and Nick moved to Arizona, then to Siloam Springs, Arkansas to retire. Nick died in 1991 and then she moved to Texas in 2008. Rose Mary enjoyed square dancing, cards, knitting, crocheting, traveling in her motor home, and genealogy. For a number of years, she was president of her Siloam Springs, Arkansas square dancing club. Rose Mary had her first birthday party at age 70 with all her siblings and children attending. She took cruises in Alaska, Panama, and Hawaii and made a pilgrimage trip to Italy and then to Germany, where she visited the towns of her German-Russian forefathers. Rose Mary spoke fluent German. She was a devoted Catholic who worked hard, was a caring person, and was blessed with good friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; late husband; and sister, Viola (late Dan) Hardin.

She leaves behind three sisters and a brother, Ida (late Alvin) Kottenbrock, Mandan, Marlene (late Gene) Tschosik, Fargo, Esther (Duane) Grasma Burman, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Willie (Hilda) Gartner, West Fargo; children, Will Roll, Hurst, Texas, Mitchell and fiance Dr. Ildiko Edenhoffer, Lewisville, Texas, Lill and LaVoe Fetch Davis, Lamar, Mo., and Kathy (late David) Marthe, Hurst, Texas; four grandchildren, Wes Fetch, Christina Slatterly, Preston Roll, and McKayla Hernandez-Roll; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Oliver Slatterly.

Visitation and mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. CST Thursday with rosary at 6 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 26 with Father Jeff Zwack celebrating. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Glen Ullin