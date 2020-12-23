Rose Sturn

Rose Marie Sturn, 83, of Mandan, passed away December 20, 2020, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. A private family inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

A live stream of the service will be available on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Rose Marie's obituary page.

Rose was born on January 8, 1937, in Mandan, to Joseph and Regina (Lauinger) Leingang. On October 3, 1956, Rose Marie married Donald Sturn and together had a son, David. Traveling was a high point for Don and Rose with trips overseas and time spent on the coast.

Rose will be deeply missed by her son, David; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; daughter-in-law, Dawn Sturn; sister, Irene Eckroth; brothers, Bernard Leingang, Leonard Leingang, and Larry Leingang.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.