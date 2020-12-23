Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose Sturn
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Rose Sturn

Rose Marie Sturn, 83, of Mandan, passed away December 20, 2020, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. A private family inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

A live stream of the service will be available on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Rose Marie's obituary page.

Rose was born on January 8, 1937, in Mandan, to Joseph and Regina (Lauinger) Leingang. On October 3, 1956, Rose Marie married Donald Sturn and together had a son, David. Traveling was a high point for Don and Rose with trips overseas and time spent on the coast.

Rose will be deeply missed by her son, David; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; daughter-in-law, Dawn Sturn; sister, Irene Eckroth; brothers, Bernard Leingang, Leonard Leingang, and Larry Leingang.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.