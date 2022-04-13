Rosemary Jane Job

BISMARCK - Rosemary Jane Job, age 60, was a Humble, Kind, Beautiful, and Loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Sister-in-law, Cousin, and Friend. Her journey with Dementia/Alzheimer's and Pneumonia had worn her body out and she joyously entered Heaven at 8:40 am, Friday, April 8, 2022.

Her funeral will be 10:30 am, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mark Galbraith officiating.

Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, with family present from 5:00-7:00 pm, followed by a time of sharing at 7:00 pm at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street.

Rosemary was a beautiful gift born to Elmer and LaVera (Herman) Job on August 18, 1961. Being born with Down Syndrome never defined her, she ruled the world and had so many talents from singing, dancing, drawing, crafting and Special Olympics, where she medaled in many events over her lifetime. She went to preschool and elementary "School of Hope" and later Lincoln Special Education, graduating in 1983. She transitioned to ATC, later known as Aspire Day Program, until 2014, when she moved to Bismarck, ND, to be closer to her sister. She started and attended the retirement day programs at Enable and HIT Inc. in February 2015. She fully retired in February 2021 and enjoyed staying at home with her cat, Ginger, full time. Rosemary dearly loved her home staff at her Enable group home and they in return did as well. Her group home in Bismarck had a house cat named Ginger and Ginger adopted Rosemary as her one and only. They were inseparable for seven years. Rosie and her cat had many shenanigans too numerous to count. They were always up to something.

Anybody who knew Rosemary, knew she loved "The Wizard of Oz" original 1939 movie. She could watch that movie over and over and never get tired of it. She knew all the songs by heart. She also was a huge fan of the original Star Trek series from the 1960's. Captain Kirk was her Hero! Rosemary loved country music. Her favorite country music star was Lynn Anderson (I Never Promised You a Rose Garden) and got to see her personally when she did a concert in Aberdeen.

To our Dearest, unforgettable Sister. You were the light of our Lives. You could walk into any room as if you had a Halo on top of your head and the room would light up like a concert! You showed us the simple things in life were the most important. Rosie was a professional hugger….loved the good in everyone she met and never worried about anything (well, maybe one thing, like when she could snitch her next Diet Coke), she only knew Love and how to give love. That was the lesson she showed all of us was to Love from your Heart. Her cousins were her life growing up, she loved her Herman, Job, Miller/Dobberpuhl cousins. It took this village that helped get her big. The Berreth family was also a huge part of her life in her childhood and adulthood and was loved dearly by them.

Rosie was the ultimate Wedding Crasher. She loved "Brides" and going to anybody's wedding. She loved dressing up glamorous, loved glitter, sequins, jewelry, and big rings. She really was Miss America. She was unique in channeling a larger-than-life glamour and style in everything she did. We celebrate a Life well lived and well done!

She will be dearly missed by her brother Gary (Kathy) Job, niece Jean (George) Carrico, sister Judy (Steve) Schaefbauer, Nephew Jack Schaefbauer, niece Joslyn Schaefbauer, great-nephew Alexzander Carrico, Ginger her Cat, Carol (Berreth) & Rod Eisenbeisz, Dorie (Berreth) Schock, Mary (Berreth) Placek, Enable group home staff, and housemates, HIT Inc. day program staff, Cousins, and many friends and extended family.

Preceding Rosemary in death are her parents Elmer (1985) & LaVera (1988) Job, infant sister Lois Elayne Job (1958), paternal (Job) and maternal (Herman) grandparents, and her classmate and dear friend, Arthur Hettinger (2018).

"Somewhere over the rainbow, bluebirds fly……." *You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough! www.spitzerfuneralhome.com