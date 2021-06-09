Menu
Rosemary Stetzler
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Rosemary Stetzler

Rosemary Stetzler, 82, New Salem, passed away Sunday, June 6, surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those not able to attend, the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary and prayer service at 7 p.m. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date.

Rosemary was born Oct. 1, 1938, in McIntosh, South Dakota, to Archie and Anne (Rowell) McGregor. She graduated valedictorian from Fort Yates High School in 1956. She married John Magilke in August of 1956; from that union they were blessed with six children, Gus (Tammy) Magilke, Anita (Jay) Elkin, Amanda (Keith) Dinius, Jesse (Jackie) Magilke, Heidi (Chad) Meier, Kateri (Jay) Meier. While raising her children she attended college and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration. In 1988 she was joined in marriage to Gale Harn and was blessed to add another son to her family, Justin (Sandy Stender) Harn. She married Tom Stetzler in 2007.

Rosemary adored her twenty grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren and was very proud of them. A loving sister, mother, and grandmother, generous in wisdom and spirit, she was always quick to find humor, even in life's difficult situations. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she has touched.

She is also survived by four sisters, Marlys, Ellen, Trish and Trudi, sisters-in-law, Evelyn, Julie, and Kay.

She was preceded in death by grandson, Elliot, son-in-law, Jerry, four brothers, Jim, Leslie, Leon and Bill and one sister, Anita.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jun
10
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jun
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rosemary was my bonus sister I loved her dearly.
Evelyn McGregor
Family
June 9, 2021
Jim and Evelyn Mcgregor Family
June 9, 2021
