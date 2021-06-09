Rosemary Stetzler

Rosemary Stetzler, 82, New Salem, passed away Sunday, June 6, surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those not able to attend, the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary and prayer service at 7 p.m. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date.

Rosemary was born Oct. 1, 1938, in McIntosh, South Dakota, to Archie and Anne (Rowell) McGregor. She graduated valedictorian from Fort Yates High School in 1956. She married John Magilke in August of 1956; from that union they were blessed with six children, Gus (Tammy) Magilke, Anita (Jay) Elkin, Amanda (Keith) Dinius, Jesse (Jackie) Magilke, Heidi (Chad) Meier, Kateri (Jay) Meier. While raising her children she attended college and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration. In 1988 she was joined in marriage to Gale Harn and was blessed to add another son to her family, Justin (Sandy Stender) Harn. She married Tom Stetzler in 2007.

Rosemary adored her twenty grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren and was very proud of them. A loving sister, mother, and grandmother, generous in wisdom and spirit, she was always quick to find humor, even in life's difficult situations. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she has touched.

She is also survived by four sisters, Marlys, Ellen, Trish and Trudi, sisters-in-law, Evelyn, Julie, and Kay.

She was preceded in death by grandson, Elliot, son-in-law, Jerry, four brothers, Jim, Leslie, Leon and Bill and one sister, Anita.

