Rosie Mae (Dollinger) Weber

Rosie Mae (Dollinger) Weber, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND.

Rosie was born on April 19, 1940, in rural Fredonia, ND, to Gottlieb G. and Emma (Blumhardt) Dollinger. Her family would later move to Ashley.

Rosie graduated from Ashley High School in 1958, and then traveled the United States as a sales representative for Hardell Publishing and Advertising Company, NY. She returned to North Dakota and married Douglas D. Weber on August 25, 1961. Rosie attended Nurses' Training at Devils Lake and was an LPN for various hospitals and nursing homes, including the Strasburg Care Center, Strasburg, ND.

In 1974, Rosie joined the United States Army Reserve and later the North Dakota Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class (SFC). She ran various medical platoons as well as the Troop Medical Clinic during annual Trainings at Camp Gilbert C. Grafton, Devils Lake. Rosie was a proud veteran and enjoyed sharing stories of her many service-related travels and adventures. She was medically discharged in 1992 and would until her death receive medical care from the Fargo VA Health Care System.

Rosie raised her family in Napoleon where she was employed by Dr. E.H. Goodman as well as by the Logan County Home for the Aged where she was the Director of Nursing.

Rosie would later own and operate several businesses in Napoleon including Prairie Rose Dry Cleaning and Prairie Rose Enterprises. She particularly enjoyed opening her home, The House of 1904 Bed and Breakfast, to travelers, hunters, wedding parties, and friends. Rosie was a very hard worker and did not shy away from a new challenge or opportunity. She was outspoken, tenacious, and was one-of-a-kind.

In 2008, Rosie retired to Cohasset, MN, where she began the remodeling project of her red log cabin at the public landing on Sugar Lake. She loved the natural environment and the daily wildlife sightings in her yard. Rosie often said that Sugar Lake was her favorite place to be, and she was sad to leave it behind when she would move to Moorhead, MN, in 2016 to be closer to the VA and medical care.

Rosie is survived by two sons: Beau (Kari) Weber, New London, MN, and by Shawn Weber; grandchildren: Jack and Samuel Weber and Seth and Isabel Weber; one great-granddaughter; and one sister, Violet Rott of Aberdeen, SD.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, three brothers-in-law, one infant brother, and her former husband.

Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will occur at a later date. Boulger Funeral Home of Fargo, ND,was in charge of arrangements. Final resting place will be at the Ashley City Cemetery, Ashley, ND.