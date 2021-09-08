Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Heinle
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W
Dickinson, ND

Roy Heinle

Funeral service for Roy Heinle, 94, of Hebron will be 11 a.m. CT Monday, Sept. 13 at First Congregational UCC Church, Hebron, with Pastor Marcy Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at First Congregational Cemetery.

Visitation for Roy will be 9 to 11 a.m. CT Monday at the church prior to the service.

Roy passed away Sept. 3, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

Roy was born June 2, 1927, in Glen Ullin, the son of Jacob and Christina (Sayler) Heinle. Growing up, he attended country school in Glen Ullin through the eighth grade. Roy met his bride-to-be, Florence Opp, at a wedding. The couple was married April 26, 1953 in Glen Ullin. Together they took over the Heinle family farm. Roy and Florence worked side by side for over 63 years. The farm was his life. Roy enjoyed reading and listening to music and he sang in the church choir.

Roy is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence (2016); parents, Jacob and Christina Heinle; and all his brothers and sisters.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home – Hebron


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Congregational UCC Church
Hebron, ND
Sep
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Congregational UCC Church
Hebron, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.