Funeral service for Roy Heinle, 94, of Hebron will be 11 a.m. CT Monday, Sept. 13 at First Congregational UCC Church, Hebron, with Pastor Marcy Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at First Congregational Cemetery.

Visitation for Roy will be 9 to 11 a.m. CT Monday at the church prior to the service.

Roy passed away Sept. 3, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

Roy was born June 2, 1927, in Glen Ullin, the son of Jacob and Christina (Sayler) Heinle. Growing up, he attended country school in Glen Ullin through the eighth grade. Roy met his bride-to-be, Florence Opp, at a wedding. The couple was married April 26, 1953 in Glen Ullin. Together they took over the Heinle family farm. Roy and Florence worked side by side for over 63 years. The farm was his life. Roy enjoyed reading and listening to music and he sang in the church choir.

Roy is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence (2016); parents, Jacob and Christina Heinle; and all his brothers and sisters.

