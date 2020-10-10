Ruby Ziegler

Ruby (Hausauer) Ziegler, 91, of Bismarck, passed away quietly Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. For those attending, the family requests you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Ruby was born along with her twin brother Rueben on Oct. 13, 1928 to Christ and Lena (Stubert) Hausauer. On Nov. 6, 1947 she married William Ziegler in McClusky and together they raised three children – Peggy, Dan, and Pam.

Ruby loved her children and grandchildren very much, and their needs were always first. Ruby was very organized and always had a spotless house. She was very well-known for her fresh baked bread, dumplings, M&M cookies, caramel rolls, kuchen and pumpkin pie. She very much enjoyed listening to her gospel radio station. We will always remember her smile.

She is survived by her children, Peggy Ziegler (Greg McIntyre), Dan (Beth) Ziegler, and Pam (Dave) Throndset; six grandchildren, Krystal (Joey) Neuman, Stephanie (Gabe) Gust, Nathan Ziegler, Josh Christensen (Chris Rivera), Lindsey Throndset (Nick Mazigian) and Andrew Throndset; four great-grandchildren, Samantha Keys, Emma Neuman, Graham Gust and Olive Gust; her brother Melvin (Arlene) Hausauer, and her sisters Lorraine Weippert and Arlene Olson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William, her parents, her twin brother Rueben and her brothers-in-law, Eugene Weippert and Delbert Olson.

