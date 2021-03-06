Menu
Rueben Wolf
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Kulm
101 2nd St. SE.
Kulm, ND

Rueben Wolf

Rueben Wolf, 88, of Kulm, passed away March 4, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Kulm Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of Rueben's funeral service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Kulm Baptist Church
ND
Mar
8
Burial
3:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Kulm
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences and prayers go out to the Ruben's family. He will be missed by all. He was a great cousin and I always enjoyed visiting with him and Darlene. My God bless the Wolf family. Keith Pagel, Millville Ca
Keith Pagel
March 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Reuben was such a nice and wonderful friend to my dad, I enjoyed him for the short time I knew him.
Judy weil
March 7, 2021
