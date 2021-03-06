Rueben Wolf

Rueben Wolf, 88, of Kulm, passed away March 4, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Kulm Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of Rueben's funeral service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm entrusted with arrangements.