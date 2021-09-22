Menu
Russell Lorenz
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Russell Lorenz

Russell Lorenz, 93, Bismarck, passed away Sept. 20, 2021, at Touchmark, Bismarck. Memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Russell was born near Oriska on February 15, 1928, to Emil Lorenz and Christine (Jensen) Lorenz. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Weimar #34 and Oriska High School.

Russell proudly served in the United States Navy from 1946-48, holding the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class, Specialist X, where he helped implement some of the earliest computerization of military record keeping.

After the Navy, Russell pursued his bachelor's degree in Agronomy at NDSU, during which time he met and eventually married his beloved Joan, and they began married life in student housing on campus.

He began his career as a Research Agronomist at the Northern Great Plains Research Center in Mandan. During his many years at the field station, Russell continued to advance in responsibilities and education, eventually earning his doctorate in agronomy, plant science and biochemistry.

Russell authored more than 40 technical and popular publications and served in a number of different roles of responsibility, including as director of the research center and technical advisor for the Northern Great Plains and Alaska.

He was known as Dr. Leafy Spurge. After retirement, Russell began working with NDSU and the governor's task force to further the eradication of invasive plant species with a particular focus on leafy spurge eradication.

Russell was a life long Catholic, having attended various parishes in Bismarck, where he actively participated in liturgical readings, song leading and CCD classes.

He was active in the Knights of Columbus and served as a Grand Knight. Russell enjoyed his memberships in the Elks, Eagles and VFW. Russell loved hunting and fishing and was a devoted Louis L'Amour reader and collector.

Russell is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan; children, Debb, Patrick (PJ) and Michael Lorenz; sisters, Marilyn (Ralph) Kosse and Joann (Maurice) Pederson; grandchildren, Erin Hershey, Daniel (Beth) Lorenz and Peter (Liz) Lorenz; great-grandchildren, Tegan Hershey, Graham Lorenz and Stella Lorenz; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother and sister who died in infancy; and sister, Marge (Oscar) Horner.

To share memories of Russell, to sign the online guestbook and view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Sep
24
Interment
3:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
1825 46th Street, Mandan, ND
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Russ was a great man who was always giving to others. He was also a great friend and mentor to me during some of the most challenging years of my life; he was so loving and kind, giving and thoughtful, and he was like a second Dad to me. I will never forget his funny stories or his "oh Dad" jokes, or his great laugh. I will always remember him with great fondness and gratitude and he will be greatly missed by many.
Chris Boston
Friend
October 9, 2021
Der Lorenzes, I have warm, loving memories of " hanging out" with Debb her folks, and Lynda B. You both were so kind and that kindness did not go unappreciated. You both contributed to wonderful memories in my teen years! Love and prayers, Blessings, Joan
Joan Nelson Auch
Friend
September 23, 2021
